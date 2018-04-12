Northampton police officer to trek length of mainland Britain to raise funds and awareness of Mind’s Blue Light programme

A police officer from Northampton will be trekking 1,000 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for mental health charity, Mind.

Louise O’Sullivan, a response PC based at Weston Favell will be collecting cash for Mind’s Blue Light Programme, which provides support for members of the emergency services.

The 32-year-old will be joined by Tyrone Powell, a Thames Valley Police firearms officer, on the sponsored hike, which starts on April 26.

She said: “I have completed many challenges in the past for various different charities, including the Three Peaks challenge, a 100km walk across the South Downs, the London to Brighton cycle ride and various obstacle races, however, this will be the most challenging to date.

“We will be walking approximately 1,000 miles, which will vary depending on the route we end up taking.

“It would normally take around three months, but as we could not take that much time off, we are aiming to power through it in just over a month. That equates to around 25-30 miles each day.

“We will be undertaking this walk completely unsupported and taking with us only what will fit in our rucksacks including our tents - It is going to be painful.”

The intrepid duo will be posting regular updates on Facebook, a blog and Instagram page.

Louise added: “This is to raise funds for Mind’s Blue Light Programme which provides resources, advice and support for members of the emergency services.

“They also train blue light champions to provide peer-to-peer support to colleagues in need.

“Within the emergency services, we can be exposed to horrendous experiences which stay locked up within the confines of our minds.”

To donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sullyo-sullivan or visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tyrone-powell-00