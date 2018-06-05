Northampton pet owners warned of scam after fraudsters demand cash for 'lost' pets

Owners of missing dogs in Northampton are being urged not to engage with a potential telephone scam asking for money for the safe return of their pet.

Northamptonshire Police is issuing the warning in partnership with missing pet website DogLost, after an incident on May 31 was reported to the force by an owner whose dog had gone missing.

Wildlife and rural crime officer PC Abbey Anstead said: “After publicising that their pet was missing, the owner received a text message from someone saying they knew who had the dog, asking for money for this information.

“Luckily, in this case, the owner had already found their dog and wasn’t taken in, but we want other pet owners to be aware of this activity.

"Our advice is never to engage with requests for money in these circumstances and to report it immediately to us on 101 or using our online reporting form.”

DogLost has received several reports from across the UK of owners being contacted by someone claiming to have, or have information about, their missing pet, with the amount asked for typically being £20-30.

Report non-emergency crime online here, or call 101.

Find more information on the scam from DogLost here.