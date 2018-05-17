Northampton pensioner who was 'a big part' of his family's life lost control of his bike while driving home from the pub

Timothy Smith left the road on Boughton Fair Lane and crashed into a verge.
A Northampton motorcyclist was twice over the limit when he came off the road and sustained ultimately fatal chest injuries.

Timothy Smith, 70, from Moulton, was riding home from a pub when he lost control of his motorbike and was flung into a ditch on Boughton Fair Lane in October 2017.

Although he survived the crash and was rushed to hospital, he died of health complications a week later.

At his inquest yesterday (May 16), the coroner heard how Mr Smith's motorcycle collided with the kerb, veered across the carriageway and crashed into a verge.

In a statement read out by the coroner, Timothy's eldest daughter Eva said: "My father was happy in Northampton and had lived there all his life. He had many interests, but the one passion that stood out was motorbikes.

"He was a big part of all our lives and we have all felt the emotional upset of his passing."

The coroner recorded that Mr Smith died of an accidental death.