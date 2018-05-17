Northampton pensioner who was 'a big part' of his family's life lost control of his bike while driving home from the pub

A Northampton motorcyclist was twice over the limit when he came off the road and sustained ultimately fatal chest injuries.

Timothy Smith, 70, from Moulton, was riding home from a pub when he lost control of his motorbike and was flung into a ditch on Boughton Fair Lane in October 2017.

Although he survived the crash and was rushed to hospital, he died of health complications a week later.

At his inquest yesterday (May 16), the coroner heard how Mr Smith's motorcycle collided with the kerb, veered across the carriageway and crashed into a verge.

In a statement read out by the coroner, Timothy's eldest daughter Eva said: "My father was happy in Northampton and had lived there all his life. He had many interests, but the one passion that stood out was motorbikes.

"He was a big part of all our lives and we have all felt the emotional upset of his passing."

The coroner recorded that Mr Smith died of an accidental death.