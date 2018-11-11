Northampton pauses to remember on Armistice Day 100

A crowd of several hundreds gathered in Northampton town centre this morning for the Remembrance Sunday parade and service.

Thoughts, in particular, turned to the soldiers who fell or survived the First World War with today marking the centenary of the signing of the Armistice Treaty, signalling the end of the conflict.

Several wreaths were laid at the All Saints Church memorial

A rustle of wind through the leaves, a chirp of birdsong and the toll of distant church bells were all that could be heard as those who attended the town centre service fell silent at 11am.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial All Saints Church by several dignitaries and representatives including Northampton Mayor Tony Ansell, the Lord Lieutenant, the High Sheriff, Judge Rupert Mayo and MPs Andrew Lewer and Michael Ellis.