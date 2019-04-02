Northampton park will welcome back free concerts every weekend starting this Sunday

A Northampton park is set to come alive with music this spring and summer with the return of the Bands in the Park concert.

Organised each year by Northampton Borough Council, the Bands in the Park weekly performances return this Sunday (April 7) with Moulton 77 Brass Band first up on Abington Park’s iconic bandstand.

Free concerts will be held on the Abington Park bandstand throughout summer and spring.

Other bands taking part in the concerts include Marsh Gibbon Silver Band on May 5, Fynnius Fogg on June 16, Northampton Male Voice Choir on July 21, and Towcester Studio Band on August 18. Closing the season in style will be Rockin Roadrunner on September 15.

Meanwhile, a full calendar of workshops, events and talks will be held at Abington Park Museum for families to make the most of their days out at the park.

Highlights at the museum include the Spring Food Fair on April 13, the Art in the Park exhibition between May 11 and June 16, performances of the Masque Theatre’s Love’s Labours Lost between July 25 and August 3, Dog Sculpture Workshop on July 30, and Northampton’s Heritage Fair on September 14.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “We look forward to welcoming the popular Bands in the Park concerts back to the beautiful surroundings of Abington Park this spring and summer.

“We hope that visitors will come along each week to enjoy the varied programme of performances from local bands, as well as the many events and activities that Abington Park Museum hosts each year”.

For a full list of Bands in the Park performances, visit the Northampton Borough Council website.

To find out more about the events taking place at Abington Park Museum and to make a booking, visit the museum's website.