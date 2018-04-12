Northampton park to host free Tai Chi event

A Northampton park is to host an annual event devised to highlight Tai Chi - an ancient Chinese form of low impact exercise originally created as a fighting art.

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day will be celebrated in Beckets Park with free classes joining the global event under the 2018 motto ‘One World...One Breath’.

Event co-organiser, Helen Puk, from the Market Sanctuary said; “Many of the teachers and students joining us have been doing Tai Chi for over 30-40 years.

“This is a unique opportunity to participate and be taught by some highly experienced teachers and see the amazing short and long term benefits of Tai Chi.

“For nearly two decades, a quiet subtle phenomenon has grown across the planet.

“Each year, on the last Saturday of April, in hundreds of cities in over eighty nations, spanning six continents World Tai Chi and Qigong Day events have been held.” Luisa Jepson, Beckets Park Coordinator, said: “This is Northamptonshire’s first organised contribution to this World event and we hope it gets bigger each year.

“Last year we had a Tai Chi and Yoga event in the park which was very popular but this year we have six Northamptonshire teachers from five different Tai Chi organisations who have agreed to come and share through teaching and demonstrating the art.

“We hope people will take advantage of this event to help their wellbeing - both physical and emotional.”

Nick Cheang, instructor added: “Tai Chi is a very famous type of Qigong (also spelt Chi Kung) that can be used to become very powerful, healthy, relaxed and calm. It is committed to working with the body and mind’s natural flows of internal energy (‘chi’). It works on the same system used by acupuncture.”

The event is from 10am - 1pm on Saturday, April 28, welcomes beginners and experienced people alike who should wear loose clothing.