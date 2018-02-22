Northampton park group asking for volunteers and plants to spruce up planters

The group which lovingly cares for a Northampton park are appealing for volunteers and contributions to help with their annual spring clean.

Buddies of Beckets (BOB) are holding their tidy up to coincide with the National Great British Spring Clean Campaign.

Apart from picking litter, tidying up and renovating the flower beds, the park volunteer park group, also want to put plants in their new three large wooden planters and are appealing to the public for donations.

The planters were constructed by service users of Workbridge, St Andrews and were recently installed in the park.

Sue Ward, Secretary of Buddies of Beckets, said: “We are asking people to donate a small plant that we can put into one of the new planters.

“We also need bulbs including Daffodils, Narcissi, Hyacinths and Crocus.

“At this time of the year we appreciate it may be difficult to source plants but every little bit helps.”

She added: “We are also keen to receive herbs such as Mint, Thyme, Rosemary as well as grasses, Fuchias, Lavender and other small plants.”

Nick Stephens, Chair of BOB, said: “Our community group has been very lucky with support from Bowman & Kirkland, the University of Northampton Building contractors, and also Wickes Northampton with soil and compost for the planters but we just need some added help with plants and bulbs.”

Volunteers can meet by the tennis courts starting at 10.30 am until 2.30pm, on Saturday, March 3 or donate plants before the event - contact them via Facebook.