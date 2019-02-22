Northampton park festival apologises 'without reservation' after band shares string of 'rude, unprofessional' emails from organiser

A band has published a string of 'unprofessional' emails from the organiser of a Northampton park festival where he calls them 'pests' and derides their music.

Northampton Town Festival is set to return to the Racecourse this summer with live music and the iconic tethered hot air balloons.

Part 1/4: This email from Craig to the organiser came three days after sending a group photo of the band.

But Northamptonshire band 'SkyFlood' say they are 'appalled' with one of its organisers after sharing a chain of emails after trying to book on to one of the stages.

The emails, which were sent over the course of a week, saw frontman Craig O'Donnell contact an organiser from Showtime Events Group to ask for a slot on stage for the weekend in summer.

Northampton Town Festival has apologised 'without reservation' for the exchange, which has been widely share don social media.

An exchange on February 20 read:



Craig - "Hi, just to confirm' are the photos I sent in the last email okay?"



The organiser - "You are a pest - we will be in contact'



Craig - "Sorry I'm just eager to play there that's all lol, thanks'



The organiser - "You need to chill a bit as your to pushy" [sic.]

Part 2/4: Craig's reply.

Craig replied to say: "I really don't appreciate the rudeness... I feel your reply was extremely unprofessional and quite frankly I'm rather appalled at your response.

"I certainly do not hope you reply to anyone else in the same manner." He signed off on the email as 'Pest'.

The organiser said: "is this because you have been told that your would not be able to play? [sic.] Well after listening to your demo it's no wonder".

Craig has since published the exchange on the SkyFlood Facebook page and called the replies 'unprofessional'.

Part 3/4: Craig writes back to complain about the tone of the emails. He signs off 'pest'.

Craig told the Chronicle & Echo: "I found it completely bizarre.

"I understand that music at that level is hard and I imagine there are hundreds of bands emailing him everyday. Being rejected is normal. But to be spoken to that way and the wording he used is completely out of order."

A spokesman for Showtime Events Group, who organise Northampton Town Festival, said: "[We] would like to apologise without reservation for the unacceptable exchange between the guys from SkyFlood, and a representative from our team.

"The inbox receives a lot of enquiries for bands, trade space, entertainment and in [the organiser's] words ‘he just snapped’. We have taken measures to ensure that someone else will be responding to enquiries in the future.

The organiser's reply to Craig's complaint.

"He wishes to apologise to anyone he has upset or offended."

Northampton Town Festival will return to the Racecourse on July 6 and 7. Last year's event drew 56,000 people to the park to watch live music, acrobatics and stunt teams.

Frontman Craif O'Donnell from SkyFlood called the emails 'bizarre'. Photo credit Hana Smith at www.haitchphotography.com