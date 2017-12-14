Northampton parents and children urged to ‘detox their toy box’

Northampton’s parents and children are being urged to ‘detox their toy box’ over the festive season to donate quality toys and games to the UK’s biggest children’s charity.

Barnardo’s shops in the town are accepting unwanted items from toy cupboards to sell to fund Barnardo’s work with vulnerable children and young people.

Samantha Dean, Barnardo’s Area Business Manager, said: “It’s amazing what people unearth when they start looking in the back of cupboard and at the bottom of the toy box.

“And as the profits help vulnerable children who live locally, it’s a good excuse to have a clear out at home.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers and donors for their continued support, which really does make a difference to so many local children’s lives.”

Profits raised from the sale of toys at Barnardo’s shops will be used to help vulnerable children, young people and families supported by the charity in the area.

As well as pre-loved quality toys, the charity is also keen to receive donations of unwanted presents - unused toys and games, which can be resold at reasonable prices.

Samantha added: “We also welcome unused toiletries that can be used as gifts for teenagers which also prove popular in Barnardo’s shops and are welcome donations.”

Clothing and accessory donations are also welcomed by the charity all year round.

Unwanted toys, gifts, toiletries and clothing items can be donated items at Barnardo’s The Boulevard, Weston Favell.