Northampton pals raise £17,000 for cancer in four-day charity drive around Europe

A group of friends from Northampton have raised £17,000 for Cancer Research UK, £11,000 more than what they initially aimed for, after travelling 1,800 miles across Europe - in budget bangers.

Luke Emery, Tom Clarke, Russell Dack and Martin Pepin took on the mammoth route across France, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Switzerland on June 8, in six cars costing only £500 each.

The cars were displayed to the team members before they left the UK.

The friends, who have known each other for 15 years, also teamed up with eight other car enthusiasts from Exeter and Folkestone and scheduled in a lap of the famous Nürburgring circuit while on their travels.

Luke Emery - who arranged the trip - was inspired to raise money for charity after his sister died aged four following a fight with leukemia. His brother also battled the disease twice while he was at school - and is currently being treated for skin cancer.

He said: "The Mercedes had a gearbox failure on day one but luckily we managed to fix that. We got the Mercedes back up and running in about eight hours.

"The Beetle was driven all the way through the Italian section to Switzerland. It was driven one day without a gear box - we all made it. We all came back."

All six cars were kept a secret until the teams departed from the UK - and were driven in teams of two. Luke said his first reaction when he saw the bangers was total shock as the team had pranked each other.

"We had all been given each other little hints but it turns out we had been lying to each other. When they pulled up it was a total shock - I couldn't believe it," he added.

After watching the old Top Gear team take on this route many years ago Luke was inspired to follow in their footsteps.

The 12 drivers bought the cars with their own funds and only allowed to spend £500, per car, on modifications.

"Everyone there was all characters - we all got on really well - it couldn't have gone better. We are all chuffed to bits.

"Every who has participated this year has agreed to take part next year."

To donate to the group, click: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/team/once-in-a-lifetime