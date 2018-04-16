Northampton pals head into the gold market... but not as you know it

A Northampton duo are hoping to strike liquid gold with a premium new potion they hope will take the supplement market by storm.

Friends Oliver Maitland and Alex Moisii bought into the gold market year and have been trading as Astral Gains since January.

The liquid gold "potions" come in black matte boxes and retail at 39.99.

But the 29-year-olds are not selling jewellery or shifting the valuable metal wholesale.

The Northampton men have developed a 24-carat "potion", which they say has been proven to improve concentration, wellbeing and mental agility.

The liquid supplement contains gold 'nanoparticles', which should be taken once a day to feel the health benefits.

Alex, a former salesman from Northampton, said he discovered the product when he wanted to tun his partying lifestyle around.

He said: "I must have been to Ibiza 22 times in my life. I was getting into debt, I was stressed.

"I started investigating something to help me out and I found this edible gold. It worked for me.

"So I sourced out the best ingredients and it just evolved from there.

"I thought if this can work for me then why not try and get it out there."

The idea of using gold as ailment-curing substance harks back to ancient times and the Astral Gains logo features a third-eye within a pyramid, as a homage to way 'gold' liquids were drunk in Ancient Egypt.

But the product has only recently emerged on the supplement market.

A lot of people are sceptical about it," said Alex, who now lives near Newport Pagnell with his family.

"Scientists haven't yet been able to prove how it works, but there are so many studies of people who have taken it and seen the benefits."

The pals already have 1,800 likes on their Facebook page and have seen the gold supplement stocked in a number of shops around the country, including at Northampton Health in The

Drapery.

The Facebook page carries 37 five-star reviews.

"My energy levels have definitely increased and I have found myself to have more clarity, focus and concentration in all areas of my life," said one customer.

But they say they are aware that, at £39.99 a bottle, it is not cheap.

"There are a lot of other supplements out there for you to get the gold, but we wanted to go for a premium product," said Oliver, from Denton, who used to run a shisha bar in Abington Street.

"We think ours is the best out there."

Soon, the business partners are hoping to expand their range by bringing more unusual products to the supplement market.

For more information, head to the Astral Gains Facebook page, here.