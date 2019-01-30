Northampton paedophile handed third sentence in 10 years for looking up indecent images of children online

A Northampton man has been sentenced for distributing and saving explicit images of children through the internet for the third time in 10 years.

Gordan Newman, from High Barns Close, used the social media website Tumblr to chat to other paedophiles and post indecent images.

But the sentence he was handed in Northampton Crown Court yesterday (January 30) is the third time he has appeared in court for handling indecent images of children since 2010.

He was given a suspended sentence in 2010 and even earned time in jail for it in March 2017.

But when police visited his home for a spot check as part of his sexual harm prevention order in November 2018, they found his phone was logged into Tumblr and had been sharing images with other online paedophiles in private sessions.

He posted under the online handle 'Boundaryless' with the profile description 'not bad but badder'.

The court heard how Newman chatted with other paedophiles online and made such comments as 'cute' on pictures depicting child abuse.

Newman later pleaded guilty to distributing and making indecent images of children.

In sentencing, His Honour Judge Roger Tregilgas-Davey said: "You were talking and chatting to other paedophiles about the pictorial abuse of young children.

"Clearly this matter is so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be imposed.

"If you commit this offence again the sentence will only increase and the sentence will get longer and longer."

Newman was handed a prison sentence of two years and three months. A sexual harm prevention order preventing him from working with children or vulnerable adults was put in place for 10 years.