Northampton nursing partnership shortlisted for prestigious Student Nursing Times Award

A partnership to get student nurses into training at a Northampton mental health hospital has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The Student Nursing Times Awards 2019 has shortlisted St Andrew’s Healthcare and the University of Northampton in the ‘Partnership of the Year’ category.

The hospital has worked closely with the university over the last seven years to offer work placement and educational opportunities for student nurses.

It means healthcare assistants at the hospital can undertake a special admissions module to gain entry into the second year at the University of Northampton's Mental and Learning Disability Nursing degree - which earns them a nursing degree in two years.

While studying, St Andrew's also pays a £15,313 per annum salary.

In addition, last year saw the first cohort of Trainee Nursing Associates (TNA). This is a level 5 qualification and meets the need for highly trained and competent staff to bridge the gap between Healthcare Assistants and registered nurses.

This programme is approved and awarded through the University of Northampton and on completion, staff will be able to register with the Nursing and Midwifery Council as Nursing Associates.

Ged Rogers, Clinical Education Manager for St Andrew’s Healthcare, said: “The educational and career opportunities we provide through this partnership are life-changing.

"It is an opportunity for Healthcare Assistants to be the best they can be. It makes us incredibly proud but also provides evidence that the ability is out there, you just need to give people the chance with an educational framework and support.

"It is great to have this hard work recognised and to be shortlisted for these awards.”

Donna Bray, Subject Lead for Nursing at the University of Northampton, added: “The close working relationship between the University and St. Andrew’s has yielded many success stories. For us to see the development of each new nursing and healthcare professional is reward enough, but it’s wonderful to also have this recognised with a nomination from the Student Nursing Times Awards.”

The winners will be announced at an afternoon ceremony in London on Friday 26 April. The 2019 shortlist is available on the Student Nursing Times Awards 2019 website.

For more information on the ASPIRE programme, visit the St Andrew's website.