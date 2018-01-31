Northampton nursery that started with six children and now has 30 celebrates first anniversary

Children and staff have been celebrating a successful first year at a Northampton nursery after it was taken over by owner, Louise Noon back in January 2017.

Louise, who has been in childcare for seven years, generously paid out of her own money to revamp newly named, Little Barn Owls Pre-School in Standens Barn after she took on some of the old play school equipment from the former playschool at the community centre.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

Louise who is passionate about childcare said: “We opened January 30 last year with six children and now we are up to 30 children on the books.

“I live in the area, it’s something I’m really passionate about doing and giving it a good name.

“We never thought it would take off as quick as it did.”

To celebrate their first anniversary, children at Little Barn Owls - as well as the six members of staff- yesterday enjoyed party food, played games and listened to music.

In March, Louise wants to get the children to help rennovate the garden area and pot plants to give the community centre a new lease of life.