Northampton nursery staff to take on Big Sleep Out to teach pupils about homelessness

Five staff at a nursery in Blackthorn have helped to raise over £2,000 for the Hope Centre by promising to sleep outdoors in sub zero conditions.

Four brave Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery staff and its chief executive are taking part in the Big Sleep Out tomorrow night (Friday) at Abington Park to raise money for The Hope Centre.

Pupils have been thinking about what it must be like to be street homeless after they had a talk from one rough sleeper.

So far parents and local residents have helped to raise £2,000 through a crowdfunding page and in the shop.

The Big Sleep Out has been part of a wider project to teach the nursery children about what being homeless means.

In the run up to Friday (January 31) the youngsters have been building beds out of cardboard boxes and have heard talks from people who have lived on the streets.

CEO of Growing Together Kathryn White said: "We have really enjoyed the lead-up to the Big Sleep Out, both worrying about how cold we will be and talking to children and parents about homelessness.

"The younger children have been trying to work out how to sleep in a box and the older children have asked lots of interesting questions about what it must be like to be homeless: 'where do you keep your toys? and, 'how do you cook your dinner?'

"Local people have been generous alongside our friends and families, and we have so far raised over £2,000."

Former charity Blackthorn Good Neighbours became part of the Growing Together Northampton charity in 2018.

The new charity runs the Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery and also supports the Lings and Lumbertubs community.

