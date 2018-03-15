Northampton nursery rated Outstanding by watchdog after bilingual children make 'very rapid progress'

"This is one of the best nursery settings I have ever witnessed and I am so happy for my son to spend his days here. We couldn’t be happier," one parent told Ofsted inspectors.

Ofsted has rated Gloucester Nursery School in Camborne Close, Delapre as Outstanding following a short inspection in February - four years after its last inspection.

Angela Kirk Ofsted inspector gave a special praise to the successful expansion of the nursery to educate two-year-olds, staff's 'outstanding and inspirational leadership' and gave a nod to the nursery's 'carefully planned curriculum'.

She said in the report: 'There are now more than 11 languages represented at the school. Nearly a third of children speak English as an additional language, many of whom have little or no English when they join the school.

'You have arranged either bilingual or additional language support for these children, who make at least good, and often very rapid, progress as a result'.

Headteacher Julia Mann said their rating is down to brilliant teamwork.

"We constantly try to develop our practice and offer exciting experiences such as Forest Schools and working with an artist. The staff know the children and families really well," she said.

"Our children are enthusiastic to learn and demonstrate the excellent behaviour. Our parents and carers are supportive and Governors know the strengths of the school and areas for development. They monitor our practice and provide challenge. This is the third time the nursery has been judged by Ofsted to be Outstanding."

The nursery was also commended in the report for allowing children to have discussions with staff about what they wanted to learn.

It said: 'For example, three-year-old children (in G3) were supported to make pizzas.

'They sliced and chopped the ingredients, including mushrooms and peppers.

'Discussions with each child about what they would like to cook next helped staff to plan the next cookery session'.

The inspector also published next steps for the school to ensure they fulfil: 'Staff make full use of the evaluations they make about children’s learning to plan activities that build on what children already know and are able to do and that is closely linked to the school’s curriculum.'