Northampton nursery improves but slips up on how staff comfort upset children, say inspectors

A Northampton nursery has been scolded by inspectors for not taking "swift action" to comfort upset children.

The Red Brick Day Nursery, in Welford Road, failed an Ofsted visit in June last year, being rated 'inadequate' and has now earned a, better, "requires improvement" rating in a re-inspection in December.

But the education watchdog was unimpressed by how staff spoke to children and were slow to meet their needs when upset or distressed.

However, the inspector found the children at Red Brick generally felt "confident... safe and happy" and that leaders knew where they needed to improve.

The report, published on January 5, said: "Staff do not always take swift action to comfort children when they are upset or distressed.

"Sometimes staff speak to children in a negative manner and provide little explanation to them about the right way to behave.

"The quality of teaching is improving. However, it is not consistently effective, in order to further support children’s progress."

In its first Ofsted inspection in June 2017, Red Brick earned an "inadequate" rating in all areas. Inspectors criticised the nursery's leaders, saying some staff's awareness of safeguarding was "weak" and that children's welfare and safety was "compromised".

Inspectors revisited the daycare in December and found it was "improving", but it still scored "requires improvement" in all areas.

The report reads: "Staff are polite and act as good role models for children. However, sometimes staff use words such as ‘no’ and ‘don’t’ without offering further explanation.

"Staff know the children well and give parents regular updates about their children’s development. They give parents ideas about how they can support their child’s learning at home."