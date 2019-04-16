Northampton nurse who lied about past misconduct in job application is struck off

A nurse from Northampton who misled two prospective employers about his past has been kicked out of the profession.

Fredrick Ogunsanmi was originally charged by the Nursing and Midwifery Council after failing to give a patient a pain relief patch on April 1 2014 but pretending that he had done so by signing the relevant form.

But he then went on to apply to two separate nursing home companies - Stepping Stones Care Homes* in Northampton and MHA in Rushden - in which he falsely stated on forms that he had never been subject to any misconduct process or safeguarding investigation.

He had been suspended since 2016, but a tribunal panel of the NMC has now banned him for life from nursing after finding that he had behaved dishonestly.

Chair of the panel Nicola Jackson said: "There was current impairment on the grounds of both public protection and in the public interest because there remained a likelihood that Ogunsanmi would be liable to act so as to put patient's at risk of unwarranted harm.

"[He is also] liable in the future to bring the profession into disrepute, is liable in the future to breach one of the fundamental tenets of the profession and is liable in the future to act dishonestly."

The panel noted that Ogunsanmi has not provided any new information addressing the concerns found regarding his practice.

He had also failed to address concerns regarding medication administration, safeguarding vulnerable children and adults or show understanding of the need for honesty and integrity, the panel said.

Mrs Jackson also highlighted a bizarre email sent by the nurse to the NMC after it enquired if he would be attending the hearing, which took place in London, stating that he intended to train as lawyer and may fight the case in the future.

Answering in the third person, Ogunsanmi wrote: "Fred is currently a law student hence am longer interested in nursing you have added more havoc in my nursing profession which l love so much.

He added: "... in future l may decide to come back to my professional job but be ware of your decision am a law student and l will fight for my wright yours sincerely fred’ (sic)."

The panel said the email showed Ogunsamni had not reacted to the conditions imposed on him as hoped.

Mrs Jackson said: "Rather than viewing the order as an opportunity to demonstrate his remediation, Mr Ogunsanmi appeared to state he no longer wished to practise as a nurse and that he had chosen instead to study law.

"The panel was of the opinion the email is a clear indication of his lack of understanding of the need to remediate the concerns found in his nursing practice which he was given the opportunity to address."

* Stepping Sones Care Homes runs Phoenix House in Kettering Road, Ryecroft Apartments in St George's Avenue and Primrose House in Harborough Road.