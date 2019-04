Two houses in a Northampton neighbourhood were broken into in the same way within just a few hours of each other.

Witnesses are being sought after the two burglaries in Thornby Drive, Kingsthorpe, between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Two houses in the neighbourhood were broken into via their back doors. Once inside the offender/s stole cash and jewellery before making off.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.