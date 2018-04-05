Northampton neighbourhood's old garage lock ups could be cleared to build 29 new social housing homes

Nearly 30 new social housing homes and flats could be built across a Northampton neighbourhood by demolishing old lock-up garages.

Northampton Partnership Homes has put five separate plans to the borough council to use spare land and derelict garage sites in Kings heath to build affordable and social housing.

Medway Drive.

The proposals make room for dozens of parking spaces for residents and would build 25 houses and four flats in the area.

They include:

- Swale Drive, Kings Heath: Demolition of lock-up garages and develop seven two-bedroom semi-detached houses, plus 23 parking spaces.

- Medway Drive, Kings Heath: Demolition of garages to develop four two-bedroom flats, plus eight parking spaces.

Swale Drive.

- Derwent Drive, Kings Heath: Demolition of garages to develop eight three-bedroom semi-detached houses, plus 24 spaces.

- Withham Way, Kings Heath: Demolition of garages to develop four three-bedroom semi-detached houses, plus 12 parking spaces.

- West Oval, Kings Heath: Development of two two-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses, plus 12 parking spaces

The borough council must build some 20,000 new homes by 2029 and is currently falling 3,000 homes short of target.

West Oval.

Meanwhile, it has come under criticism for not replenishing its social housing stock sold off or demolished in recent years.

A consultation is now open until April 25.