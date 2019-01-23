Northampton neighbourhood 'overjoyed' at £250k plans to transform their community centre using compensation payout

Rectory Farm Community Centre could be set for a 250,000 renovation.
A Northampton neighbourhood was 'overjoyed' last night to hear their community centre could be set for a £250,000 renovation.

Plans have been announced to overhaul Rectory Farm Community Centre and give the 'worn-out' hall a full refurbishment.

The plans include a new 75 metre squared hall and an outdoor terrace.

The face lift, which was announced at a residents' association meeting yesterday (January 22), could include a new kitchen, a second 75 square metre hall and even a mezzanine office for a future parish council.

The quarter-of-a-million-pound renovation will be funded in part by a £100,000 compensation payout by Hawthorn Leisure to the council over the conversion of the Barn Owl pub into a supermarket in 2017.

Councillor James Hill [Con, Rectory Farm] announced the project yesterday. He said: "It's really great news. It's going to be a real benefit for the community. We're going to have a whole extra hall to essentially double what we can do with the centre at the moment.

"Although we lost the Barn Owl pub to get here, this is a silver lining to the whole saga."

Councillor James Hill says he is 'thrilled' by the announcement.

In 2017, the borough council was paid an out-of-court settlement by Hawthorn Leisure to be released from a 'community covenant' when they applied to convert the Barn Owl pub into a Co-Op supermarket.

The money was earmarked to be put back into Rectory Farm, and will now be used entirely to renovate the Community Centre.

The remaining £150,000 will be tabled at a full borough council cabinet meeting on February 20 - but this funding still needs to be approved before work can start.

The plans also include a complete refit for the centre's toilets, a baby-changing room and an outdoor terrace

Acting chair of Rectory Farm residents' association Toby Birch said: "We're very excited. It's going to make a huge difference to the local community.

"The building really is in need. It's in a bit of a state at the moment and this will transform the area when it's finished.

"I think it's a good example of a council working with a community group to make a difference."

Planning permission for the project will be applied for after the funding is approved in February.