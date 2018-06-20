Northampton named second best 'alternative' place in the UK for a night out

Our town has ranked highly for a decent night out, according to a recent survey.

Move over Manchester and look out London because Northampton has just officially been named as the second best place for an alternative night out.

Northampton's nightlife has plenty of offer

MyVoucherCodes has conducted research into 50 of the most popular towns and cities in the UK to reveal which is the best for a night out.

The research looked at safety, the price of a pint/gin and tonic, cost of a taxi, the average cost for a one night stay in a hotel, the average price of a meal and the number of bars and clubs per 100,000 population.

Northampton was ranked highly for providing a great night out, that is not only cost-effective, but provides a safe environment, where it doesn’t take pushing through the crowds just to get to the bar.

Northampton narrowly missed out on the top spot to Swansea.

The top 10 were as follows:

Swansea

Northampton

Derby

Middlesbrough

Nottingham

Coventry

Stoke

Hull

Wolverhampton

Huddersfield

Last month Northampton became one of more than 70 town and city centres in the UK and Ireland to be given a purple flag for providing a safe nightlife.

