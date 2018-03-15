Northampton Music Festival set to return with performances across town centre

The Northampton Music Festival will return this summer with hundreds of musicians set to perform at stages across the town centre.

Now in its 11th year, the event will take place on June 17 and feature a mixture of rock, pop, opera and classical genres.

Northampton town centre Business Improvement District (BID) will again be one of the lead sponsors.

BID executive director Rob Purdie, said: “It is fantastic to be able to sponsor and support one of the most significant events on the town centre calendar.

“The BID has been crucial in helping develop the festival over recent years and we have already started working closely with Northampton Music 365 to ensure Northampton Music Festival 2018 is even better than ever.

“It promises to be another vibrant occasion which will pull thousands of visitors into the town centre to celebrate the local music scene, raising the profile of the town and its businesses in the most spectacular way. We can’t wait.”

There will be stages in the Market Square, All Saints Piazza, Abington Street, the Guildhall Courtyard, NN Contemporary Art’s Courtyard and in George Row.

Festival organiser Graham Roberts from Northampton Music 365 said: “We are delighted to have Northampton town centre BID on board again.

“The festival is set to expand this year to include six performance stages dotted around the town centre.

“The business and arts fair will also be once again located in the Market Square for town centre businesses and charities to promote their services and make the most of the additional festival footfall right in the heart of all the excitement.”

Shops and businesses interested in having a stall can call 07505 759058.

For more details www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk.