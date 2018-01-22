Northampton museum to celebrate Burns Night with bagpipers and live ceilidh band

A Northampton museum will play host to Burns Night celebrations with bagpipes, poetry, canapés and dancing, accompanied by a top live ceilidh band.

The event, which will take place this Friday (January 26) between 7-10pm at Abington Park museum, will include tributes to Burns, and guests will be led through traditional ceilidh dances, with instructions given so everyone can participate.

Burns Night is the annual celebration of the birthday of eighteenth century Scottish poet Robert Burns, and the date this year falls on what would have been his 258th birthday.

Cabinet Member for community engagement and safety councillor Anna King said: “This event is a great way to embrace and learn more about Scottish culture in the wonderful setting of the Grade I listed Abington Park Museum, which was once the home of Shakespeare’s granddaughter, Elizabeth Barnard.”

Tickets are £30 per person, including a glass of fizz on arrival, and there will be a licenced bar all evening.

Tickets are available by ringing 01604 838110, or visiting https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/burns-night-tickets-37331610853 (a £2.14 booking fee applies).