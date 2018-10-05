Northampton murder inquiry: Police say victim, 28, suffered gunshot wounds but he and suspects not linked to Upton estate

The victim at the centre of a murder inquiry in Northampton is a 28-year-old man from Northamptonshire who suffered gunshot wounds, police have confirmed.

Northamptonshire Police have launched a murder investigation after they and paramedics were called to reports of a serious assault in Webb Drive, Upton, at about 9pm yesterday.

Chief Superintendent Chris Hillery was speaking at the scene

Chief Superintendent Chris Hillery stated the victim and the suspects are not believed be from the New Upton estate, where the murder took place.

"The investigation is purporting there were between four or five shots fired, we don't know whether they all made impact with the victim," said Chief Superintendent Hillery.

"The victim is a 28-year-old male, he hasn't been formally identified at this stage."

"We believe there was a connection between the victim and the suspects and therefore this was not a drive-by incident," he added.

"We believe that neither the victim or the suspects are linked to this location, it just happened in this location."

Extra patrols have been organised in Upton this weekend and into next week to reassure the residents.

Chief Superintendent Hillery said there was no wider threat to the public at this stage and couldn't confirm whether any of the people involved in were members of a gang or if the incident was drug-related.

"Upton is usually a very safe place, it is a low crime area and a safe place to live and work," he said.

"There's nothing in our enquiry at the moment to suggest there's any connection to this estate or this community."

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help following the murder and anybody with any information or anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.