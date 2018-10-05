Northampton murder inquiry: Neighbour heard 'three loud bangs' at time of incident

A woman said she heard three distinct loud bangs at the time of a murder in Northampton yesterday evening.

Northamptonshire Police have launched a murder investigation after they and paramedics were called to reports of a serious assault in Webb Drive, Upton at about 9pm.

The forensic tent remained in place at the scene this morning

"I heard three bangs - it was a really distinct sound," said the resident, who did not want to be named.

"I think it went off three times, it was quite shocking."

She added: "There are a lot of children around and we see a lot of youths here. What drives someone to do something like this in a place like this?

"I'm just grateful my children were tucked up in bed."

The incident happened opposite the Upton Mini Market

A cordon is in place around the crime scene on Webb Drive and High Street with the forensic tent in front of the Upton Shop mini market, opposite the country park.

After the incident, neighbours are said to have tried to help the victim as he lay in the street. He sadly died at the scene.

Speaking after the incident yesterday, Chief Superintendent Chris Hillery said: "This is a very fast-moving investigation and we are following several significant lines of enquiry with a team of experienced detectives working on the case as well as local officers carrying out patrols and conducting enquiries in the local area.

"A scene-guard is currently in place in Webb Drive and anyone with concerns in the local area is asked to contact their local neighbourhood officers who will be able to help."

A police cordon remains in place

Detectives are appealing for the public’s help following the murder and anybody with any information or anyone who witnessed what happened to contact us on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.