Northampton mum-to-be 'scared' after being moved to hotel following asbestos fear in flat roof

An expectant mum from Northampton is saying enough is enough to her housing association after, she claims, asbestos has been found in her roof.

Jade Fuller, 25, of Billing Road has been living in her property for nine years. But on Friday, after builders arrived to fix a leaky bedroom light, she says she discovered her property had been insulated with asbestos.

But upon voicing her concerns about the potentially deadly substance, Jade says no-one has been out to see her since.

She said: “I rang them Friday – I said ‘what’s going on about the roof?’ And they said ‘we believe there’s asbestos in the roof, we can’t send anyone out until we’ve had it checked.

“They put me in a hotel from Friday until Tuesday, just gone, and they’ve still not made it safe.”

While she was away – the mum-to-be was at least expecting her leaky bedroom light to be fixed and for the asbestos to be cleared – but she says nothing has changed.

“They’ve done nothing and I’m just made to come back here,” she added.

Jade, who is six weeks pregnant, is calling on Orbit to move her to a safer property for her and her soon-to-be infant.

“It’s scary because I’m pregnant as well now, it’s not great. I don’t want to be here - I don’t want to live here at all - it’s not a nice place to live.

“I want to move really. I’ve asked them for an urgent transfer, or anything, and they’re saying ‘I don’t think we can do that’.

“But I’m just supposed to be left in a property that’s unsafe?”

Jade’s living room also has mould on the ceiling and around the windows.

“I suffer with depression and anxiety, mainly since I’ve been living here.”

Neil Yeomans, head of property compliance at Orbit said: “We want all of our customers to live in homes that are secure and comfortable, and we apologise to Miss Fuller for the inconvenience this has caused.

"However, we wanted to make absolutely sure that her home is safe and can confirm that at no time were Miss Fuller and her partner in any danger of breathing in asbestos fibres.

"We temporarily relocated her and her partner as a precautionary measure.

A surveyor attended her home again yesterday (Wednesday) to confirm exactly what was needed to complete the roof repair, which Orbit say they plan to carry out as soon as possible.