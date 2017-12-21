Northampton mum spends first Christmas with newborn medical miracle after surviving car crash

Following a 36-hour labour, a mum-of-one who was told she would never conceive, has welcomed her first born into the world four weeks prematurely.

Lorna Johnson, 37 of Denton gave birth to bouncing baby boy, Carter Joel weighing 6lb 6oz, on November 17 after receiving one attempt of IVF on Mothers Day this year.



But following a car crash two weeks before he was born, losing her eldest step-son to sepsis and meningitis in 2016 and a premature birth, she says her little one “is literally a miracle.”



She said: “I always wanted to be a mum. I absolutely love it... I’m exhausted but I just adore him. He is literally a miracle.



“IVF cost us £7,000 but you couldn’t put a price on our bundle of joy.”



In 2016, Lorna was told by medics that she would not be able to conceive due to a cyst on her right ovary that could not be removed.



Following a history of a burst appendix, there was a high risk Lorna could have had an ectopic pregnancy and the only safe way for her to conceive would be to go down the IVF route.



She added: “I couldn’t believe my eyes when I took a pregnancy test, all my dreams came true.



“I was overwhelmed with joy, closely followed by fear. You want something so bad, you get over the first hurdle, eight weeks of injections and procedures and then you want to wrap yourself up in bubble wrap or cotton wool.



“You have nine months to protect this precious bundle.”



Medical director at CARE Fertility Northampton, Rahnuma Kazem said: “I am delighted that we were able to help Lorna and Steve with a successful outcome from their first attempt at IVF treatment.

Lorna and husband, Steve will be spending their first Christmas with baby Carter this year.

"All of the team at CARE Fertility wishes them and their lovely baby Carter a wonderful Christmas and all the very best for the future!"