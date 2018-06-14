Northampton mum’s holiday photo captures family’s magic moment

A Northampton mum’s photo has been chosen by judges as one of the top snaps in a national competition of special memories that stand the test of time.

Louise Pittam, from Billing, entered a photo she took while on holiday in Rhodes.

She said: “As a family, we had been planning the trip with our close friends, my goddaughter and their parents for a couple of years.

“The photo captures the bond between them as they relax and reflect on the excitement of our day and the beauty of the island.”

The Treasured Photo competition, run by scrapbook and photo album Storychest, asked people to share their favourite pictures.

The winner and runners up will be announced on June 25th via the Storychest Twitter feed @storychest