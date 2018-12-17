Northampton mum and baby son have been missing for five days, police say

A fresh appeal has been launched to find a missing Northampton mum and her baby son.

Jodie Webster, 38, of Northampton, and her 11-month-old son Cohen were reported missing on Thursday, December 13.

Jodie Webster and her 11-month-old son Cohen have been missing since Wednesday, December 12.

Both were last seen by friends at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 12, at Lilac Place, Kettering. No-one has been able to contact Jodie since, nor has she returned home.

Jodie is described as white, approximately 5ft 6in, with shoulder-length, light-brown hair. She was last seen wearing black trousers, however it’s not known what she was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information about Jodie and Cohen’s whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. If you have urgent information about the pair, please call 999.