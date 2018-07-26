Northampton mother covered up for son's part in drive-by shooting, court hears

A Northampton woman who tried to cover up for her son after he shot a complete stranger in a drive-by has been sentenced in court.

Sarah Nolan, of Cowley Close, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after she gave police a false alibi for her son's whereabouts during a gang-related shooting.

Her son, Chanze Nolan, 21, was jailed for nearly 10 years in March after he fired a double-barrelled shotgun at someone he thought was a rival gang member.

But the victim turned out now to be rival gang member but was, in fact, an 18-year-old boy on his way to the shops and a complete stranger to Nolan.

During police investigations, Sarah Nolan lied to officers and them her son was at home at the time of the shooting in Wellingborough last year, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said.

The 38-year-old was later arrested and charged with perverting the course of justice, which she pleaded guilty to.

She was sentenced on July 16 to 10 months in prison suspended for two years, and was also given a community order.

Detective Constable Gareth Askew said: “We hope her conviction demonstrates our determination to crack down on those who get involved in violent crime, whatever part they may play.”

