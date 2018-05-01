Northampton McDonald's set to close for 10 weeks and reopen with table service and app

A Northampton McDonald's will be closed for two months for a major refit.

The Sixfields restaurant, in Walter Tull Way, will shut on May 13 for 10 weeks while builders refit the entire interior with a "digital transformation".

The Northampton Sixfields will close for 10 week starting on May 13th.

When it re-opens, the restaurant will offer the new "click and collect" mobile app service, self-service kiosks and table service.

Business manager Mayur Rajpara said: “We are looking forward to being able to bring the new digitally converted restaurant to Northampton and would like to thank our local customers for bearing with us while the transformation is taking place.

"We are confident the new restaurant will offer visitors more choice as to how they order, and we’re particularly excited to introduce the ‘click and collect’ app to customers.”

Other digital features in the restaurants include free to use tablets and mobile phone charging points.