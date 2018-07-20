Northampton McDonald's reopened with table service and app after 10-week renovation

A Northampton McDonald's has reopened after a two month renovation.

The Sixfields restaurant, in Walter Tull Way, has been shut since May while builders carried out a 10-week "digital transformation" for the entire interior.

It has relaunched with a new "click and collect" mobile app service, self-service kiosks and table service.

Business manager Mayur Rajpara said:"We would like to thank our local customers for bearing with us while the transformation is taking place.

"We are confident the new restaurant will offer visitors more choice as to how they order, and we’re particularly excited to introduce the ‘click and collect’ app to customers.”

Other digital features in the restaurant include free to use tablets and mobile phone charging points.