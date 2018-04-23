Northampton marathon runner raises £4,066 after wife was diagnosed with MS months before wedding day

A Northampton IT manager has raised thousands of pounds for charity after his 29-year-old wife, who was diagnosed with MS four months before they tied the knot, fell ill.

Paul Carey, 32, of Moulton, took on the blistering 26-mile London Marathon yesterday (Sunday) and completed the race in five hours and 25 minutes, raising £4,066 for MS UK.

The IT manager for Sainsbury's decided to don his running shoes after his wife, Kim was diagnosed with MS four months before their wedding day last year.

Paul said: "In February last year my beautiful and inspiring wife Kim was diagnosed with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS) four months before our wedding day.

"Despite all this, Kim still manages to work full time at The Cube Disability Arts Academy, which fulfils her passion for providing fabulous opportunities and care for adults with disabilities.

"She has the most positive attitude despite living with the unpredictability that MS brings and the likelihood of its progression in the future."

Some of Kim's relapses have included inflammation of the optic nerve causing loss of vision, chronic fatigue as well as facial paralysis and numbness.

Relapsing-Remitting MS is the most common type of MS to be diagnosed and it is a neurological condition of the central nervous system.

Kim's relapses can last up to a month and have left the 28-year old bed-bound with chronic fatigue for up to 22 hours a day.

Yesterday Kim cheered on her husband surrounded by family and friends. She said: "He has been training since December and is not a natural runner. He is more into his fitness.

"[The race] was a bit longer than he first anticipated.

"It was great - it was so emotional. I am super proud of Paul, words cannot express how much!"