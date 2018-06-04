Northampton man wielding knife ran through Beacon Bingo screaming 'get the demons off me'

A Northampton man was suffering from a mental episode brought on by drugs when he ran screaming through a bingo hall brandishing a kitchen knife.

James Horsman, 32, from St James, appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday charged with wielding the knife at the Beacon Bingo hall in Weedon Road.

The court heard how Horsman was seen running through the fruit machine floor shouting 'get the demons off me' in April.

He was being closely followed by a friend who told people to stay away, but Horsman did not threaten anyone during the incident.

He was arrested on Weedon Road after his friend was able to convince to put the knife down. Police also found a knuckle duster in his pocket.

He later pleaded guilty to carrying two offensive weapons in public.

But the court also heard how Horsman had been taking cocaine and cannabis on the day of the incident that led to a paranoid episode.

His Honour Judge Tregilgas-Davey said: "The psych report has made it clear that your mental and behavioural state were distorted from using drugs.

"You committed this offence because of what was going on in your mind at the time but you put yourself in that position by using unlawful drugs.

"If you stop using drugs your mental health will improve."

The judge chose to spare Horsman from prison time and instead handed him an eight-month sentence suspended for two years.

He will also serve 250 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to complete 30 days of rehabilitation.