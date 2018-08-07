Northampton man who tried to swallow drugs to hide them from police is sentenced

A 51-year-old drug dealer from Northampton has been jailed after police officers caught him trying to swallow his stash.

Telford Henry previously of Beaconsfield Terrace, Northampton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply at Northampton Crown Court and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

He was caught with the drugs in Weedon Road, Northampton, on Friday, March 30, after he tried to avoid officers in the area.

When the officers clocked him, Henry pulled his car over, locked the doors and began swallowing drugs in an effort to conceal them.

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mead, said: “Telford Henry was selling both crack cocaine and heroin and making money off people with severe addictions to these terrible drugs.

“Even when Henry was cornered by officers, he still chose to swallow these drugs in an effort to conceal them, refusing to open the car door and only being detained when officers smashed the car window.

“I welcome the sentence handed out to Henry as it means another drug dealer is off our streets and behind bars where he belongs.”