Northampton man who rampaged through woman's flat and beat her with broken bedframe jailed

A Northampton man who went from room to room destroying a woman's flat before assaulting her has been jailed.

Mikhail Dron, 22, of Cordwainer House, off St James Road, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (May 10) for the "pre-meditated, persistent and violent attack".

The court heard how Dron rampaged through the woman's flat smashing her television, a mirror, and the bathroom sink.

He the grabbed her by the hair, dragged her through the flat and beat her with a broken piece of wood from a bedframe.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the woman said: "He laughed at me and gloated about what he had done.

"I've got nothing left. He destroyed my home... he put me in hospital and I was so afraid that he would come back for me."

In his mitigation, Dron claimed he could not remember the attack. He pleaded guilty to all charges later in court.

Judge Fowler told Dron: "You've got to address your violent tendencies or you're going to find yourself leaving a trail of damaged people behind you and facing longer periods in custody."

Dron was sentenced to 27 months in prison.