Northampton man wanted for failing to appear at court two years ago over charge of criminal damage

A man is wanted for failing to appear at a Northampton court two years ago.

Police are appealing for help to trace Joshua Hawkins, 27, from Northampton, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Hawkins, of no fixed address, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 9, 2017, where he is facing a charge of criminal damage.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.