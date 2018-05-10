Northampton man thanks hospice team for sister’s care

A Northampton man, who lost his sister to an incurable disease, has handed over the proceeds of a fundraiser to the hospice which cared for her throughout her life.

Adam Walter arranged ‘The Charlotte Trophy’ at the Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire, where he works.

The 26-year-old’s sister, Charlotte, had Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) - a severe muscle wasting disease - and was cared for at Helen & Douglas House from the age of four.

Charlotte was 18 years old when she died in 2013 and her family were supported by Helen & Douglas House with bereavement counselling.

The special polo tournament, which included a ticketed afternoon tea VIP package and a raffle, raised £1,007 - £507 through the raffle and a further £500 donated by IXL Events.

Adam said: “My sister Charlotte was so brave and persistent.

“Our family were all so excited to be able to be a part of celebrating her life and recognise that Helen & Douglas House was a big part of our family.

“My employers at IXL Events noticed now much the charity means to me.

“Helen & Douglas House has given amazing support to our family including respite care for my sister and our family.”

He added: “My sister used to live by the motto ‘until I try, I’ll never know’ and she managed to try as much as she could with the help and the hope that Helen & Douglas House provided.

“Staying at the hospice enabled Charlotte to make new friends and helped her embrace life rather than shy away.

“Our whole family enjoyed staying there and it helped us make the most of our time together.

“Helen & Douglas House meant so much to her that she demanded to go in her last weeks.”

Adam is hoping to make the event an annual fixture.