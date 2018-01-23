Northampton man's warning to drivers after car seized despite him informing authorities it was officially 'off the road'

A Northampton man had the car once belonging to his mother seized after officers deemed it to be abandoned… despite registration forms declaring it off the road being sent months before.

Jay Nicks, 48, had permission to leave the 1998 Ford Escort on a private residential car park in Semilong, Northampton, where it was covered and, he thought, safely out of harm's way.

But not according to DVLA. When police were called to a separate incident in the car park to deal with an abusive man who would not move his car, officers decided to lift the car's cover and check the details of Mr Nicks car parked elsewhere.

Because of devolved powers, the police and the council are allowed to pursue untaxed vehicles in the area, though ultimately their status has to be checked with the DVLA.

Because of an error on the DVLA's part it had no record of Mr Nicks 'Statutory Off Road Notification' (SORN) which informs the DVLA a vehicle is off the road. Therefore his prized car was seized.

During his attempts to recover his car Mr Nicks was told that officers were now permitted to check covered cars, something they were not able to do until the end of 2017, and are also now allowed to access private land to check and remove vehicles if no barrier prevents them.

Mr Nicks therefore fears that countless other un-SORN cars could risk being seized, with owners facing hefty fines.

And after the DVLA lost his declaration, other people’s applications may not have been put through the system either.

Now he faces a £696 bill – a £200 recovery fee plus a daily fee of £21 plus VAT while being held in a compound – in order to be reunited with the car, which is of sentimental value to him and the family.

But of greater concern to Mr Nicks is the worry that other motorists may suffer a similar fate to him.