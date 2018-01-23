Northampton man's warning to drivers after car seized by DVLA despite him informing them it was officially 'off the road'

A Northampton man had the car once belonging to mother seized after officers deemed it to be abandoned… despite registration forms declaring it off the road being sent weeks before.

Jay Nicks, 48, had permission to leave the 1998 Ford Escort on a private residential car park in Semilong, Northampton, where it was securely covered and not causing a nuisance.

When police were called to deal with an abusive man after he was asked to move his car to allow larger vehicles to turn around, they decided to lift the tarpaulin cover and check the details of Mr Nicks’s car.

The car was seized on November 30 because it wasn’t SORNed (declared off the road), even though Mr Nicks had posted the declaration form months prior after being unable to register it online.

The DVLA have told Mr Nicks they never received the documents.

Now he faces a £696 bill – a £200 recovery fee and a daily fee of £21 plus VAT while being held in a compound – in order to be reunited with the car, which is of sentimental value to him and the family.

But of greater concern to Mr Nicks is the worry that other motorists may suffer a similar fate to him.

He fears that if the DVLA has not processed his SORN registration, other people’s applications may not have been put through the system either.

During his attempts to recover his car Mr Nicks was told that officers were permitted to check covered cars, something they were not able to do in the past for criminal damage purposes, and are also allowed to access private land to check vehicles if no barrier prevents them.

Mr Nicks therefore fears that countless other un-SORN cars could risk being seized, with owners facing hefty fines.