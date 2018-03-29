Northampton man jailed for 42 months after sexually abusing a child

A Northampton man has been jailed for three-and-a-half years and will remain on the Sex Offenders' Register for sexually abusing a child.

Terrence Jones, aged 64, of Pleydell Gardens, Far Cotton, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual activity with a child in February last year.

Speaking after Jones was sentenced to 42 months imprisonment, DC Kirstie Brooks, from the Force's Child Protection Team, said: "I am delighted at this result. This was a dangerous man who preyed on a young child and I'm really proud of the victim in this case, as well as her parents, for being so strong and supporting police action.

"Child protection have worked hard on this case for over a year and it is rewarding when a result as this is achieved."

Jones will remain on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which restricts his contact with children and electronic devices.