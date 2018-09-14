Northampton man jailed for 16 years for 12 counts of child sex abuse

A Northampton man has been jailed for 16 years after pleading guilty to child sex offences.

Shamshell Islam, aged 43, from Northampton, was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and will remain on licence for 12 months upon completion of sentence.

Islam had earlier pleaded guilty to six counts of child sex abuse. He was also found guilty at trial of a further six offences.

He was sentenced on Monday, September 10 at Birmingham Crown Court.

Detective Cathy O’Conner, from the Child Protection Team, said: “I want to thank the victim and witnesses for their courage and assistance in giving evidence. 16 years is a significant sentence and reflects the appalling nature of the crime.

“I echo the judges’ comments on how Islam was respected by the community, but it was only a veneer, hiding who he was.

“While the victim was sincere and articulate and had nothing to blame herself for.”