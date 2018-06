A Northampton man has been jailed for 14 years for sex attacks against young children.

Brian Findlay, 63, of Abington Avenue, appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (June 12) relating to a series of sex offences.

Recorder Mr Graham Huston said: "The fallout of what you did to these children will never go away."

He will serve 13 years in prison and has been handed a sex offenders order.