Northampton man hit and killed by two cars was lying down on road, inquest hears

'Nothing could have been done' to avoid the death of a Northampton man who was lying in the road when he was hit by two cars, an inquest has heard.

Graham Forde had been lying flat on Harlestone Road, Dallington, late at night in February this year when he was run over by two cars.

At an inquest into his death yesterday (September 13), the coroner heard that Graham had been more than three times over the drink-drive limit when he died.

One resident told the coroner he had spotted the 44-year-old walking in the road a short time before the accident.

In a statement read out by the coroner, the man said: "More than once a car had to break and street to miss him.

"I pulled him out of the road. I could tell the bloke had had a bit to drink. He was wearing dark clothing.

"I had to pull him out of the road a couple of times. Eventually, I walked off. I tried to call 101 and tell the police but I couldn't get through as it was so busy."

Shortly after this, a motorist was driving on Harlestone Road followed by a taxi.

In a statement read out by the coroner, the driver of the first car said: "I saw what I believed was a black bag in the road.

"Only when I went over the object did I realise it was not a bag. The taxi driver behind me drove over it too."

When the two drivers got out, they both realised they had hit someone. It was Graham.

Although an ambulance was called, nothing could be done to save the 44-year-old's life.

Graham's son Brandon Forde told the inquest: "I feel like part of me has gone now dad has died.

"Life won't be the same way without him but I have to find a way to carry on."

Senior coroner Anne Pember told the two drivers they were not at fault and "nothing could have been done" to avoid the accident.