Northampton man Daniel to star in Asda's Christmas advert tonight

An Asda worker from Northampton will appear on TV tonight as the supermarket launches its festive TV campaign.

Stock assistant Daniel Hobbs will be seen by millions of viewers as Asda launches it’s ‘Bring Christmas Home’ TV ad

Daniel, 27, who works in the Asda distribution centre in Brackmills, entered an internal competition along with hundreds of others to feature in the advert.

He was one of two colleagues to be selected and was invited to Prague to take part in the filming.

The 60-second ad sees Santa launch a flaming Christmas pudding into the air before an avalanche of dancing skiers, Santas on motor bikes, cowboys riding Christmas trees and even stunt driving Yetis descend down a snowy mountain to 'bring Christmas home' to an excited young girl.

Daniel is featured in the advert peeling potatoes on the back of a snow truck.

He said: “I couldn’t believe it when I was told I was going to be in Asda’s Christmas advert.

“It was an amazing experience to be part of, not like the usual day job, I felt like I was on a movie set. Now I just can’t wait to see the advert shown on TV.”

According to Asda’s chief customer officer Andy Murray, the inspiration for the ad was that sense of Christmas being a time when people focus a huge amount of energy and effort on bringing people together.

He said; “The one thing we all kept coming back to was the sense of excitement that comes from preparing to bring your nearest and dearest together, how crazy and chaotic it can feel, but ultimately how all the effort results in something wonderful when you bring Christmas home."