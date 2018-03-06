Northampton man 'crowd-funds' a brand new car - for himself - in unique new scheme

A Northampton father-of-two claims to have become only the second person ever to crowdfund a family car for himself and his wife.

Former London banker Prem Johal is set to pick up his £30,000 new Volkswagen Passat during a launch event for the Privilege Car Club on April 1.

But the way he got it is being considered as something of a new concept.

The Grange Park man is one of a handful of people across the country to join a new co-operative scheme, which sees its members pay just £50 a month in return for a brand new car.

The idea is that combined monthly fees of all the scheme's 500 or so members is enough to eventually pay for new car as and when individuals need them.

Mr Johal, 42, who was is among the founding members of the scheme, is now urging others in Northampton to join in the hope to eventually swell the co-operative to 200,000 people.

He said: "This could be something that could take a lot of pressure off a lot of households.

"It's a really simple concept - if you pay for my car, I pay for yours."

Members of the Privilege Car Club are expected to pay into the scheme for at least three months before receiving a car - but once in the scheme, the website claims to be able to offer members the chance to drive home a new vehicle every two years.

Effectively everyone in the co-operative owns a piece of everyone else's car, each of which come with two years' insurance and road tax.

Members can select from a range of Audis, Volkswagen, Nissans and Fords among other cars.

Mr Johal added: "Everyone I know wants a brand new car.

"The problem is you have two choices - either pay and suffer the depreciation or borrow a large amount of money.

"What if you could just cut out the middle man?"

Though many will see the scheme as being too good to be true, My Johal, who left a job as a wealth management advisor in the city, is convinced the wider public will eventually see merits of similar co-operatives.

"A few years ago people would have laughed at you for saying you were going to hand over your house keys to strangers," he said.

"Now look at how succesful Air BnB has become.

"I think this could really change things."

The launch event for Privilege Car Club is set to take place in West Bromwich on April 1. For details, head to the scheme's website here