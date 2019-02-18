Northampton man convicted of assault is on the run from police

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on recall to prison.

Nigel Graham, aged 40, previously of Boothville Green, Boothville, Northampton was originally sentenced in 2017 after facing charges of assault.

He was released on licence but failed to attend arranged appointments, a condition of his release, and as a result is wanted on recall to serve the rest of his sentence.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.