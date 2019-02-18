Northampton man charged with spraying 'noxious substance' at crowd in Currys PC World

A man from Northampton has been charged following an incident at a retail premises last week.

Ashley Maparura, aged 29, of Nether Jackson Court, Blackthorn,was arrested and charged following the incident at Currys PC World on Friday afternoon (February 15), when a number of people suffered irritation to the face after being sprayed with an unknown substance.

Maparura is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, February 18), charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault with intent to resist arrest and theft.

Two people were taken to hospital after the incident.

The ambulance, police and fire service attended the scene at about 3.30pm following a 999 call.

It was reported that customers had come into contact with a noxious substance.

Several members of the public could be seen with blankets around their shoulders outside the store at 5pm, and large bottles of a clear substance had been poured on the ground outside the store.

Initially the incident was being treated as a major incident, but was later downgraded.

One person who witnessed the emergency response said: “There was a cordon across the whole car park. I’ve never seen so many hi-vis vests in one place.”