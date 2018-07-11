Northampton man charged after disorder on Wellingborough Road after England's World Cup win

A 27-year-old man has been charged with being drunk and disorderly following England’s 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday.

Keenan Berrill, 27, of Ellis Way, Northampton, has been charged after an incident in Wellingborough Road where a man refused to move from the middle of the road before becoming aggressive towards police officers.

Police have also released images from CCTV footage of men they want to speak to in connection with incidents after the game on Saturday (July 7).

Detective Superintendent Dennis Murray who was on duty over the weekend, said: “I have commanded many peaceful football matches and it is such a shame that football fans are often labelled as the perpetrators of disorder when it’s a very small minority of people who spoil it for everyone else.

“The people who cause disorder are not true football fans, they just use big occasions like this one as an excuse to cause trouble. We want to send a clear message that we will deal with these people robustly.

“England’s game [on Wednesday] is a huge occasion, we know that they haven’t reached a semi-final since Italia ’90, but we’re really hoping that we don’t see the same level of disorder as we did on Saturday, through over-excitement during celebrations or through deliberate action.‎"

“Anyone with any information about people who are thinking of using the England game as an excuse to create disorder are asked to call us on 101. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”